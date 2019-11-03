White nationalists seen filming at lynching victim memorial

GLENDORA, Miss. (AP) — Men carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, says cameras captured the incident Saturday.

Security footage from the commission shows the men, one carrying a neo-Confederate group flag, filming at the site. They are seeing running away when a security alarm sounds.

Weems says he believes they were filming a propaganda video.

Till was 14 when he was beaten and killed in 1955 after he whistled at a white woman. The memorial is at the site where Till's body was pulled from a river.

A new bullet-proof memorial to Till was dedicated Oct. 19 after the first three markers were vandalized.