Western Iowa farmer gets probation for false tax returns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa farmer has been given probation for filing fraudulent tax returns.

Court records say 64-year-old Kurt Neldeberg was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two years of probation. He also must cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service on the payment of outstanding tax liabilities.

Prosecutors say he failed to report more than $315,000 in farm income from 2009 through 2012 and filed false tax returns.

The Whiting resident pleaded guilty.