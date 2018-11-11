West Virginia men sentenced for gun thefts at pawn shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia men have been sentenced for stealing guns from a pawn shop.

Twenty-three-year-old Robert Lee Reid was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, while 18-year-old Jonathan Chafin was sentenced to one year and six months. Both are from Branchland.

Both men had pleaded guilty to stealing firearms from a federally licensed dealer. Reid also admitted possessing stolen firearms.

Prosecutors say Reid and Chafin broke into a pawn shop in Barboursville on three occasions. After the last heist in December 2017, they were arrested during a traffic stop in West Hamlin.