West Virginia man sentenced to 90-plus years in carjacking

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 90 years in prison in a carjacking that left a woman severely injured.

WTOV-TV reports 38-year-old Clifton Dent of Wheeling was sentenced Friday in Ohio County Circuit Court for assault and robbery.

Prosecutors say Dent approached the woman in an apartment parking lot in Wheeling last year, punched her in the face and dragged her out of her car. She suffered several broken bones.

Dent was sentenced to 90 years for robbery and up to five years for assault.