West Virginia man accused of huffing paint, beating mother

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man who police say beat his mother with a spatula after huffing paint is facing a malicious wounding charge.

WCHS-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that 30-year-old Glenn Allen Casdorph of St. Albans was arrested Friday. The complaint says police responded to a complaint Thursday of a domestic incident with injuries and found Casdorph in the front yard with a large amount of silver paint on his face and hands and a large steel bar in his hands.

Police say his mother was inside the home with a head wound.

Casdorph was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.