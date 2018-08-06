West Virginia lawmakers, media take Supreme Court tour

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have toured the state Supreme Court's offices as part of an investigation into whether to recommend impeachment proceedings for Justice Allen Loughry.

House Judiciary Committee members were joined by a media pool along the tour Monday at the state Capitol in Charleston.

The tour was delayed from last month after the committee cited concerns about possible open meetings law violations because the court initially refused to allow photography or video of the tour.

Loughry has pleaded not guilty in federal court to multiple counts involving alleged fraud. He was suspended over similar allegations that he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats have demanded a vote on recommending impeachment proceedings, saying there's more than enough evidence to move forward.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com