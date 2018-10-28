West Virginia couple charged in young child's death

OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a couple has been charged in the death of their young child.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says in a news release 23-year-old Shelva Marie Smith and 27-year-old Tyler Glen Randall, both of Hilltop, were charged with death of a child by a parent and child neglect resulting in injury.

The statement says the 21-month-old child died of head trauma at a Charleston hospital in June.

Mount Hope police arrested Smith on Thursday while Randall was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Smith and Randall were being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether they have attorneys.