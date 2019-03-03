Weld prosecutor seeks grand jury review of police shooting

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor is asking a grand jury to review a police officer's fatal shooting of a man.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke on Friday announced his request in 46-year-old Shawn Joseph Billinger's death.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Fort Lupton police were responding to a report of a disturbance on the afternoon of Jan. 16 when an officer shot and killed Billinger.

Authorities have not released other details about the shooting, and the officer has not been identified.

Rourke's office did not say why he decided to refer the case to a grand jury.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and it is not clear when the Weld County grand jury will begin its review of the shooting.