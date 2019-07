Weinstein overhauling legal team as trial looms in 60 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is recasting his defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before he's due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges.

One lawyer bolted in May amid public backlash and another now says him and Weinstein just couldn't get along.

Lawyer Jose Baez is going to court Thursday to get a judge's permission to leave the case.

Baez, known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, told Judge James Burke in a letter last month that Weinstein has tarnished their relationship by communicating only through other lawyers and by failing to abide by a fee agreement.

Weinstein is adding two new lawyers who've promised Burke that they won't seek to postpone the trial from its scheduled

Harvard law professor Ronald Sullivan left in May.