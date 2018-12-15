Waukee school district COO charged in improper spending case

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — The chief operating officer for Waukee Community School District in central Iowa has turned himself in on charges related to improper spending at the district.

Waukee police say 50-year-old Eric Rose turned himself at 7 a.m. Saturday. He's charged with two counts of solicitation to commit a felony and one count of felonious misconduct in office. He was freed on $15,000 bond.

A special state audit report released earlier this month said administrators improperly used state credit cards and spent nearly $129,000 on items and services that "were not in the taxpayers' best interest."

Earlier in the year, the district agreed to pay more than $1 million to two former district employees who said they were forced out of their jobs after reporting what they said was misconduct by Rose.

Rose remains listed as the chief operating officer on the district's website. Neither he nor Superintendent Cindi McDonald immediately returned phone and email messages to their offices Saturday seeking comment.