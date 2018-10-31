  • This Oct. 29, 2018, booking photo provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas shows Jeff Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan. Henry, accused in the August 2016 decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy who was on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide, has been charged with drug possession and hiring someone for sex. Henry surrendered to authorities in Kansas on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Johnson County (Kan.) Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: AP / Johnson County Sheriff's Office

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas water park who is accused in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy has been charged with drug possession and hiring someone for sex.

The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry surrendered to authorities in Kansas on Monday and was released on $100,000 bond. Henry's defense attorney, Carl Cornwell, hasn't returned a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Henry is already facing second-degree murder and other charges in the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. Henry is accused of rushing into service the 17-story Verruckt waterslide — which was billed as the world's largest — that Caleb was riding when he was killed.

Henry is among several people charged in the tragedy .

Deconstruction of the slide began Tuesday.

Schlitterbahn is based in New Braunfels, Texas.