Watch the bands, and your phone, at music festival

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say there's a brisk trade in cell phone thefts at a Delaware music festival.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports police said Saturday that at least two dozen phones have been stolen so far at the Firefly Music Festival.

Cpl. Mark Hoffman of the Dover Police Department advised concertgoers to "keep a tight grip" on their phones as some thieves are stealing them directly out people's hands.

Last year authorities charged a Florida man with stealing 27 cellphones during the festival after an iPhone app led police to him.

