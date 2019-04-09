Washington woman charged with killing sleeping husband

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington woman has been charged with the shooting death of her husband while he slept.

KOMO News reported Monday that Julie Iannicello pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder domestic violence Monday in connection with the April 2016 death of Thomas Iannicello in their Auburn home.

A judge ordered her held on $5 million bond, citing a flight risk.

Police say Iannicello shot her husband in the head while the couple's two children were in a vehicle outside in the city about 29 miles (47 kilometers) south of Seattle.

Authorities say Iannicello called 911 and reported her husband had been killed by a burglar, but he appeared to have been shot in his sleep with no signs of struggle and that several items of value were left in the home.

