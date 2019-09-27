Washington felon charged with murder after shooting man

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington authorities have charged a man with murder after he evaded capture for four months.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that 29-year-old Simeneh "Joe" Feleke was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday after fatally shooting 32-year-old Mussa Wago in May following an argument.

King County prosecutors say Feleke, a felon under supervision, was arrested two weeks ago with help from witnesses for violating the conditions of his release.

Authorities say Feleke spent two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from multiple 2015 arrests.

Authorities say he was in and out of custody six times most recently released from prison in February.

Bail for Feleke was set at $2 million and an arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.

