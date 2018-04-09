Warrant: Ex-employee stole $104K from NC hospital system

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former employee is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a hospital system in North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times cites an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Meagan Price Mintz that says she used a procurement card to embezzle $103,870.60 from Mission Hospital. The warrant was issued March 28 and lists the date of the offense as Dec. 27.

A spokesperson for Mission Health confirmed that Mintz had been employed there, but did not elaborate.

She's charged with one felony count of embezzling more than $100,000, a charge that carries a minimum 44-month sentence upon conviction. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

