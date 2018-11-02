  • Informants have told North Carolina police that a drug dealer hired a crew to kill and dispose of Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, allegedly by feeding his body parts to hogs, according to a new warrant in the case. &gt;&gt;&gt;See crimes that shocked Texas in 2018... Photo: KIICHIRO SATO, AP
    Photo: KIICHIRO SATO, AP
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A new search warrant application says the body of a missing North Carolina man may have been fed to hogs.

WRAL-TV reports 26-year-old Charleston Prentice Goodman was last seen in January when witnesses say he argued with several people before being shoved into a van. Authorities recently applied for a search warrant to obtain data from his cellphone. The warrant says someone saw Goodman's body in that same van days later.

It says an informant told police a drug dealer believed Goodman stole cocaine from him. It says the informant told officers the dealer then hired a crew to kidnap Goodman. That informant says Goodman's body was stored at an unknown location, but another informant told officers Goodman's body "is believed to have been fed to hogs."

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com