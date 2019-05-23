W.Va. man accused of threatening to shoot state worker

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of threatening to shoot a state Department of Human Resources worker for ignoring his calls.

The Inter-Mountain reports 48-year-old Richard Warren Mealey was arrested this week and charged with making terroristic threats. A criminal complaint says Mealey called the Child Protective Services hotline and threatened the worker, saying he lived right by the agency's Buckhannon office and could walk over.

The connection between Mealey and the worker is unclear. The complaint says Mealey told the worker that he only had nine months to live and nothing to lose. It says he told the worker "You're going to read about this in the paper."

Mealey's bond was set at $50,000. It's unclear if he's posted bond or if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Inter-Mountain, http://www.theintermountain.com