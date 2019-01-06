Virginia woman charged with DWI after flipping car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia police say that they've charged a woman with impaired driving after a vehicle flipped during a crash.

News outlets reports that the accident happened late Wednesday night in Newport News.

Newport News Police say the 2017 Ford Focus flipped several times and ejected the passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Chesapeak. She had back and neck injuries.

Officers said they noticed the smell of alcohol when they took aside the driver, 24-year-old Shecoria Billups of Virginia Beach.

News outlets report that she was charged with driving while intoxicated and hurting her passenger.

It wasn't clear if Billups had a lawyer. No phone listing could be found for Billups in an online records search.