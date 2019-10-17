Virginia state trooper hurt during routine traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state trooper was hurt when his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver during a routine traffic stop.

State police say Trooper K.S. Kerr was hit after he pulled over a 20016 Land Rover for speeding on Interstate 264 in Norfolk late Wednesday.

Police say that after speaking to the driver, the trooper was inside his vehicle with his emergency lights activated when a 2009 Cadillac ran off the roadway and struck the trooper's vehicle and the Land Rover.

The driver of the Cadillac was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

Kerr and the driver of the Cadillac were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.