Virginia sheriff's deputy struck by car, seriously injured

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a sheriff's deputy was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured while helping another driver.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a Facebook post a deputy was assisting another driver on the side of a state highway overnight when he was struck by a vehicle. The post says the deputy was undergoing evaluation at a trauma center.

News outlets report Virginia State Police say a teenage driver struck the deputy who was near his marked vehicle with the lights activated at the time.

WRIC reports state police say the unidentified teenage driver has been charged with reckless driving and failure to yield right of way or reduce speed when approaching emergency vehicles.

The crash is under investigation.