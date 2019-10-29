Virginia sheriff: Man reported missing found shot to death

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a missing man found dead along a Virginia highway was shot to death.

News outlets report the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Travis Wayne Pannell, who was reported missing two weeks ago. Authorities found his body on Thursday with gunshot wounds. On Monday, the sheriff's office said the medical examiner had classified the death as a homicide.

The Roanoke Police Department said Pannell was last seen Oct. 4 getting into a car after being dropped off at a party.

No additional information was released. The investigation is ongoing.