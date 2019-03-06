Virginia police chief apologizes for comments on rape

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police chief has apologized for remarks that critics say were tantamount to blaming rape victims for their sexual assaults.

Around a dozen people attended a protest Saturday, following remarks from Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones at a February city council meeting that also prompted calls for resignation. Asked about an increase in reported rapes, Jones said "all too many young women put themselves at risk when alcohol and social behavior goes bad."

Late Tuesday, The Roanoke Times reported Jones released a statement saying he tried to convey "how citizens might best protect themselves" based on information gleaned from police investigations. He offered his "sincere apology," saying the way he shared the information was insensitive to sexual assault victims.

Jones reports to the city manager, who couldn't be reached.

___

