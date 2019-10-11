Virginia man pleads guilty to killing his wife's lover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who police say fatally shot his wife's lover has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

News outlets report 54-year-old Dusan Naumovic entered the plea Wednesday in Virginia Beach for the March death of 37-year-old Vinicius Carneiro.

Court documents state Naumovic walked in on his wife having an affair with the man and shot him in the leg. Carneiro pleaded for him not to shoot again but Naumovic fired 11 more rounds, five of which hit Carneiro in the chest.

Naumovic had previously testified that he knew his wife was having affairs with at least four men. He says he contacted the men and told them to stay away from her.

Naumovic also pleaded guilty to illegal use of a gun. His sentencing is scheduled for February.