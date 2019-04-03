Virginia Lt. Gov. seeks investigation of assault allegations

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. One of the two women accusing Fairfax of sexual assault says his response has been "disgraceful, irresponsible and manipulative." In an interview aired Monday, April 1 with CBS News, Vanessa Tyson criticized Fairfax for comparing himself to lynching victims when he defended himself in a speech on the state Senate floor in February.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said Wednesday he's asked prosecutors in Boston and North Carolina to investigate sexual assault allegations two women have made against him.

Speaking at a news conference, Fairfax again said the allegations are untrue and the sexual encounters he had with the women were consensual.

His lawyer has contacted prosecutors in Boston and Durham, North Carolina, where the women say the assaults took place, and have asked them to investigate the allegations, Fairfax said. He said he would cooperate fully with the investigations.

"I knew that the allegations against me were false from the moment I first heard them," he said.

Fairfax said he is confident the investigations will reach the same conclusions as a polygraph test he said he's releasing Wednesday that showed he is innocent.

Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson leveled their accusations against Fairfax in February. Tyson says Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex in 2004. Watson says Fairfax raped her in 2000 when both were students at Duke University.

The Associated Press typically does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted, but Tyson and Watson stepped forward voluntarily and have expressed a desire to testify in public.

The women leveled their allegations against Fairfax at a moment when he seemed poised to ascend to the governor's post. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was facing numerous calls to resign after a racist photo showing a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume was found on his medical school yearbook page.