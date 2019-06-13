Virginia Lt. Gov. lawyers ask for sex assault investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have sent letters to prosecutors in three states asking them to open a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

In copies of the letter obtained Wednesday by news outlets, Fairfax's lawyers asked district attorney's offices in Virginia, Massachusetts and North Carolina to investigate "public and serious criminal" allegations made against Fairfax. He has denied the allegations and says any investigations will find no wrongdoing.

In February, two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault. One of the women said he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a 2004 Democratic National Convention. The other says he raped her at Duke University in 2000.

Fairfax previously asked the FBI to investigate the allegations. News outlets report the prosecutors have yet to respond.