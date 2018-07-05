Virginia Beach police: 6 people shot, wounded at oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say a shooting near the oceanfront in Virginia city has wounded six people.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce tells news outlets the six people were shot when a person fired gunshots into a crowd outside a shop early Thursday. She says the four men and two women are all in their 20s and 30s and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Pierce says the shooting did not appear to have an intended target. She says the group told police they had been walking with other pedestrians when they were shot.

Pierce says there were no witnesses and nothing was captured on camera. Police are still investigating.