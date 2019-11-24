Vigil, services set for slain Detroit police officer

This undated photo provided by the Detroit Police Department shows Officer Rasheen McClain. A gunman who fatally shot Detroit officer McClain and wounded another was trying "to bait" them as they searched a home for him, police Chief James Craig said Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. McClain was shot in the neck. His partner, officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was shot in the leg. "He was a leader, very tactical, very much about doing a great job," Craig said about McClain. (Detroit Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Detroit Police Department shows Officer Rasheen McClain. A gunman who fatally shot Detroit officer McClain and wounded another was trying "to bait" them as they searched a ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Vigil, services set for slain Detroit police officer 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Memorial services have been set for a Detroit police officer killed last week in a shooting that also wounded one of his colleagues.

A vigil is planned Monday for officer Rasheen McClain at the department’s 12th precinct. Public viewings are set for Dec. 4 and 5 at Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation in Redford Township, followed by a Dec. 6 funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

McClain and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse were shot Wednesday while responding to a home invasion. A 28-year-old man, who has been arrested, may be connected to several earlier shootings.

The suspect has not been charged in the shooting of the officers. He was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled.

Prosecutors say they are reviewing warrant requests.