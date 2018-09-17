Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect sought to kill 2 more

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a former restaurant employee charged with fatally shooting two former co-workers intended to kill two other employees during a robbery outside the central New York eatery.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Monday that 32-year-old William D. Wood Jr. knew the employees he confronted as they left the Chili's Bar and Grill in DeWitt early Saturday morning.

Authorities say he gunned down Kristopher Hicks and Stephen Gudknecht. Fitzpatrick says Wood also planned to shoot the other two workers but there's evidence that his gun jammed.

Wood fled after the shooting and was captured Sunday outside Syracuse. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and robbery.

About 200 people gathered Sunday evening outside the restaurant for a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims.

