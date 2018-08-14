Video shows smiling, dancing murder suspect in custody

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of a double homicide in southwestern Michigan did some apparent dance moves after being returned from Georgia to face charges.

The FBI says Antwan Mims, who had been among the FBI's 10 Most Wanted, was arrested without incident July 31 in College Park. WNDU-TV broadcast video of him smiling and dancing his way to a police car Monday after being transported by plane to Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Investigators allege he fatally shot two men in March in front of 100 people at a party in Benton Harbor. He was sought on a Michigan arrest warrant for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony weapons counts.

He's jailed pending an initial hearing in Michigan, where he could get a lawyer.