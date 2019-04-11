Victims' parents urge Newsom to stop death penalty reprieve

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Families of Californians murdered by people now on death row are launching a statewide tour to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse his moratorium on executions.

It kicked off Thursday with district attorneys and parents sharing gruesome details of their loved ones' murders.

Newsom has issued a reprieve to the more than 700 people on California's death row, halting executions will he is governor. California has not executed anyone since 2006 and voters passed a ballot measure in 2016 to speed up the process.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer says Newsom should decide whether the convicted murderers deserve clemency on an individual basis.

Newsom's office did not immediately comment. He's said the death penalty is applied unevenly and the state risks killing innocent people.