Victim's dad, NAACP criticize handling of black man's death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of a Connecticut lawyer found shot to death in an overturned SUV is trying to obtain DNA samples from first responders as he seeks to disprove the police conclusion that his son killed himself.

Dr. Abraham Dabela has subpoenaed several Redding police officers and firefighters for DNA samples as part of a lawsuit against police. He says he is trying to determine the source of DNA found on his son's gun at the crash site.

Thirty-five-year-old Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela was found dead near his Redding home in April 2014. The police investigation has drawn criticism from the state NAACP chapter, which is also reviewing the death in the affluent, mostly white suburb of Redding.

First responders are asking a federal magistrate judge in Hartford to reject the subpoenas. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.