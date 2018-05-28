Victim hospitalized after a shooting in Seattle neighborhood

SEATTLE (AP) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Seattle's North Beacon Hill Neighborhood.

KIRO-TV reports that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday near Rainier Avenue South and Poplar Place South.

The victim is listed in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on whether a suspect was arrested.

The motive in the shooting is not yet known.

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html