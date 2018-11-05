Veteran agent to lead FBI's Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The FBI says a veteran agent who oversaw its investigation of a South Carolina church shooting has been named its top agent in Kentucky.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has selected James "Robert" Brown Jr. to serve as special agent in charge of the FBI's Louisville Field Office.

Brown replaces Amy Hess, who left for a high-level administrative job at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

FBI officials say Brown most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the National Security Branch's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI headquarters. He joined in the FBI in 2002 and was first assigned to the Miami Field Office.

He's also worked in FBI offices in North Carolina and South Carolina. He oversaw the FBI's investigation of the 2015 shooting at a Charleston, South Carolina, church that killed nine parishioners.