2 toddlers found in middle of state highway; woman charged

DERBY, Vt. (AP) — Officials say two toddlers were found unattended in the middle of a highway in Vermont, and police have arrested a woman.

Authorities say the Vermont woman also has been charged. They did not say the relationship between her and the children.

State police say the episode unfolded late Friday morning on Route 5 in the town of Derby.

They say the 28-year-old woman was arrested for "cruelty to children." She's scheduled to appear in court on June 19.