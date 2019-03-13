Vermont to release some documents in ski resort fraud case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's top financial regulator says the state hopes to release "hundreds of thousands" of pages of documents in the next few weeks relating to the alleged investment fraud at the Jay Peak ski resort.

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says the need to remove bank account numbers and other sensitive personal information has contributed to the delay.

The administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced last week it had reached a settlement with the news organization VTDigger.org that would release about 200 pages of the Jay Peak records.

In 2016 federal regulators alleged that Jay Peak officials misused $200 million in foreign investor funds. Since then civil settlements have been reached with the former owner and his partner.

The Jay Peak ski area is now for sale.