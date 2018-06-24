Vermont school district says $50k stolen electronically

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school district says $50,000 was stolen electronically from one of its bank accounts.

Cindy Brownell, the board chair of the Pownal Elementary School District, says officials believe the theft occurred from outside the country, but they don't know when or how it was done.

The Bennington Banner reports insurance will cover all but $5,000 of the loss and the bank could cover the remaining amount.

Brownell says the FBI has been involved in the investigation.

___

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com