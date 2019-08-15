Vermont officials to talk drug importation details

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — State officials are talking about the status of Vermont's 2018 state law that's designed to save money on prescription drugs by allowing the importation of lower-cost drugs from Canada.

The briefing on Thursday in Montpelier comes after last month's announcement by the Trump administration that it would allow the importation of prescription drugs as a way to save money.

Last year, Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed what became the nation's first law that would allow the importation of prescription drugs from Canada, but it needed federal approval.

Vermont is now working with other states to submit an importation proposal to the federal Agency of Health and Human Services by next July. In addition to Vermont, Florida, Colorado and Maine have passed similar importation laws.