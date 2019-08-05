Vermont diocese to release abuse report by month's end

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Roman Catholic Diocese is planning to release by the end of the month its long-awaited report on priests who have been accused of sexually abusing children.

In a statement, Bishop Christopher Coyne of Vermont's Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, says it was hoped the report, which he commissioned last October, could have been published earlier this year. He says the extra time was needed "to ensure a thorough and accurate accounting of credibly accused priests."

Coyne's comments came in the aftermath of a report released last week by the New Hampshire diocese that included the names of 73 priests dating to 1950.

On Monday, activists with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, are planning a demonstration in front of the diocese's Burlington offices.