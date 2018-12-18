Vehicular homicide suspect caught at Canada border crossing

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Kent man was arrested at the Canadian border on a warrant stemming from a seven-vehicle crash in 2017 that killed one person.

The Bellingham Herald reports 35-year-old Sandeep Singh was taken into custody Sunday in Blaine by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations for a felony vehicular homicide warrant.

Singh is accused of driving a semitrailer while intoxicated near Tumwater in connection with the crash.

Singh is a citizen of India who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States. He was booked into Whatcom County Jail on a National Crime Information Center warrant.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told the newspaper Monday that Singh was sent back to the U.S. by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

___

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com