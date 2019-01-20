Varner, Levi help UT Rio Grande Valley hold off Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Lesley Varner Jr. had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Javon Levi scored all his eight points down the stretch to help UT Rio Grande Valley beat Seattle 67-62 on Saturday night.

Terry Winn added nine points and seven rebounds for UTRGV (10-11, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Aaron Nettles hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle (12-8, 0-5) a 53-49 lead with seven minutes left but the Vaqueros scored the next 10 points and Tyson Smith's jumper gave them a seven-point lead with three minutes to go. The Redhawks made just 3 of 9 from the field and committed five turnovers, while Levi scored eight of UTRGV's 14 points, over the final six minutes.

Myles Carter had 28 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, for Seattle and Terrell Brown scored 18. The Redhawks have lost five in a row since beating California 82-73 to cap a three-game win streak.