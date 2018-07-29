Vandals damage 114 gravestones at Wisconsin cemetery

MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — Police in north-central Wisconsin are looking for the vandals who damaged more than 100 gravestones at a cemetery over the weekend.

Police in Merrill believe the damage happened Friday night. The damage was discovered Saturday morning. Police said Sunday they have no suspects or leads.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports 114 gravestones were damaged at the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

___

