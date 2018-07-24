Vancouver man sentenced for hiding camera in work restroom

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A 32-year-old Washington state man was sentenced to six months in jail for planting a camera in a unisex restroom and recording his co-workers at his east Vancouver workplace.

The Columbian reports Kyle Andrews was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in April to two felony counts of voyeurism.

According to court documents, Andrews recorded on the spy camera placed in restroom for a few days in May 2017. Police were called after the camera was discovered.

Prosecutor Julie Carmena says the camera recorded 74 video and audio files. He was initially charged with 20 felony counts, a count for each person police identified in the recordings.

Defense attorney Jacy Thayer told the court that Andrews is known as a prankster and the camera was intended as a joke.

