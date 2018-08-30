Uzbek refugee given 11 years for supporting terror group

DENVER (AP) — A refugee from Uzbekistan convicted of conspiring to support a terrorist group has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge.

A jury in June found Jamshid Muhtorov guilty of three charges: conspiring to provide $300 to the Islamic Jihad Union, providing or attempting to provide the $300 and providing or attempting to provide himself as support.

The decision comes more than six years after Muhtorov's arrest at a Chicago airport.

Judge John Kane said Thursday that Muhtorov will receive credit for the six years and seven months he has been jailed. Kane said Muhtorov will almost certainly face deportation proceedings after prison.

The case prompted the U.S. Justice Department's first disclosure that it would use information obtained through a warrantless surveillance program in court.