Utah teen charged in family slayings to appear in court

Friends and family gather following funeral services to remember a mother and three of her children who police say were killed by her teenage son Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Grantsville, Utah. Prosecutors say 16-year-old Colin "CJ" Haynie "methodically" killed his mother and siblings one by one as they returned home over a period of five hours on Jan. 17. Prosecutors have said the teenager shot his father in the leg before the older man wrestled a handgun away.

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A Utah teenager who authorities say “methodically" killed his mother and three younger siblings is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday on aggravated murder charges.

Colin “CJ” Haynie, 16, was charged as an adult by prosecutors due to the gravity of the crime. Authorities have said they don't know the motive in the Jan. 17 killings in the small town of Grantsville west of Salt Lake City, though they say he told his father he wanted to kill everyone in his family except himself.

The teenager is charged with 10 felonies, including aggravated murder and discharge of a firearm. He doesn't yet have an attorney listed in online court documents and hasn't entered pleas to the charges. His 1 p.m. hearing in Tooele, Utah, is expected to be brief and used primarily to schedule future hearings.

Prosecutors say the teen waited for members of his family to return home and fatally shot them one-by-one as they returned over several hours. His father, Colin L. Haynie, was the last to return home and was shot in the leg but survived after wrestling the gun away. The family's oldest child, Danny Haynie, wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

He said at a funeral Friday that CJ Haynie is still loved and part of the family, and that they still want the best for him.

Hundreds of friends, family and fellow church parishioners attended the funeral as they remembered the four victims. Speakers said mother Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, loved to prepare meals, make other people's children feel welcome at her home and served as her children's “mama bear” and protector.

Milan Haynie, 12, was a feisty, tough girl who tried to emulate the traits of her favorite super heroes, they say. Alexis Haynie, 15, had a quiet confidence and infectious smile and played goalie on her high school soccer team. Matthew Haynie, 14, loved to win at whatever he played and loved “Star Wars” movies. The family were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

Prosecutors will not be allowed to seek the death penalty against CJ Haynie because he is a minor. The longest possible prison sentence he could get for an aggravated murder conviction is 25 years to life.