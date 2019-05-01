Utah store owner not charged for fatally punching customer

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — Utah prosecutors have declined to file charges against a store owner who fatally punched another man.

News outlets reported that officials from the Davis County Attorney's Office announced April 18 that they will not charge the owner for the altercation resulting in the death of 39-year-old Brandon Stufflebean.

The owner of the store in Clearfield was not named.

Police say they found Stufflebean unconscious at the store in the city about 29 miles (47 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Stufflebean was taken to Davis Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition with a head injury and died the next day.

Prosecutors say they reviewed surveillance footage, witness statements and other evidence and believe it is unlikely the owner would be convicted if charged.