Utah man missing since Aug. 8 is found dead in his car

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say an Eagle Mountain man missing for more than a week has been found dead in his car.

Utah County Sheriff's officials say the body of 19-year-old Eli Merlin Dutson was located Friday night in the park-and-ride lot at the Lehi UTA FrontRunner station.

They say investigators used cellphone information to narrow the search and eventually find the vehicle.

Officials with Utah Transit Authority say it's unclear how long Dutson's car had been parked at the station.

Authorities still are investigating the cause of death.

Dutson had been reported missing on Aug. 8 in Eagle Mountain.