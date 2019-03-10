Utah man jailed without bond in stabbing death of his wife

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Box Elder County sheriff's officials say a man accused of fatally stabbing his wife has been released from the hospital and booked into jail without bond.

They say 39-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Torres of Tremonton had been in the hospital since March 3 after he allegedly tried to slash his own throat.

Police say they found Gutierrez-Torres at the Bothwell home of 53-year-old Maria de Jesus Cervantes.

She reportedly was stabbed Cervantes multiple times in her neck.

Police say a blood-covered steak knife wrapped in a cloth was found at the residence near the head of Cervantes.

Gutierrez-Torres was released from the hospital Friday and booked into the county jail.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Deseret News reports that court documents show Gutierrez-Torres has a history of domestic violence.

