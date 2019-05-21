Utah investigates school for troubled youth, citing abuse

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials are investigating a youth psychiatric center in southwest Utah suspected of sexual abuse, violence and several other issues.

A letter from the Department of Human Services posted Friday claims staffing issues at Red Rock Canyon School in St. George have left residents and staffers feeling unsafe, escalating a large brawl on April 28. St. George is located about 300 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

Washington County prosecutor Angela Adams said five youth face a felony-level charge for rioting in juvenile court.

Investigators say the school must enact more than a dozen significant changes or risk losing their license.

School staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The school has been the focus of numerous lawsuits concerning the abuse of young residents in recent years.