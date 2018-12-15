Utah charges accused California man of securities fraud

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A California man who was the founder and president of a natural gas and oil company in Utah faces charges in that state alleging he defrauded investors.

The Deseret News reports that the Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday charged 60-year-old Spencer Kent Barton of Fresno with multiple counts of securities fraud and other crimes.

Charging documents alleged Barton obtained approximately $359,000 in investments for Empire Energy, but withdrew approximately $151,000 in cash and made $28,000 in purchases "consistent with personal use."

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Barton, who formerly lived in Ferron in Emery County in rural east-central Utah.

Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on the allegations and no phone is listed under Barton's name.