Update on the latest in sports:

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Packed schedule in college basketball

UNDATED (AP) — There are 20 games involving 21 of the AP’s Top 25 men’s college basketball teams on today schedule.

— Jared Butler scored 19 points and had six assists, helping No. 2 Baylor overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 75-68. Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and four rebounds on Saturday and Devonte Bandoo scored 14 points for Baylor, which extended its winning streak to 15. Isaac Likekele scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost five straight.

— Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory over No. 4 Auburn. Payne was widely considered an afterthought in Florida's highly touted recruiting class. The freshman looked like a future lottery pick against the Tigers. He dominated the paint by scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups. His three-point play put Florida up 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play. The Tigers have lost two in a row since starting 15-0. Danjel Purifoy led Auburn with 10 points.

— Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting in DePaul's 79-66 upset win over No. 5 Butler. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points and freshman Romeo Weems added 11 as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating Kansas in December 2006. Butler never led and trailed by double digits the entire second half. The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 44 first-half points. Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13.

— No. 9-ranked Florida State has earned its ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79 in overtime. The Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation. Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win. Chris Lykes had 24 points but also six turnovers for the Hurricanes. Their turnover total was a season high.

— Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and made the decisive three-point play that put No. 14 Villanova ahead for good in a 61-55 victory over Connecticut. Collin Gillespie scored 12 points and Villanova made 11 of 23 3-pointers. Christian Vital led the Huskies with 13 points and eight rebounds. The Huskies have lost four of five games. The Wildcats' 10th win in 11 games came after they needed overtime Tuesday at home to survive a serious scare by DePaul and win by four points.

— Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 and No. 17 Maryland held off Purdue 57-50 to remain unbeaten at home. The Terrapins scored the game's first nine points, led by 16 at halftime, and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left. Looking for an encore to its 71-42 rout of Big Ten leader Michigan State last Sunday, Purdue instead fell to 1-5 on the road, its lone win at Ohio last month.

— No. 18 Seton Hall extends its winning streak to eight games with 82-79 win over St. John’s. Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, Quincy McKnight added 20 points and Romaro Gill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates. The only unbeaten team in Big East play, Seton Hall is 6-0 in conference games for the first time since the league's inception in 1979.

— Lamar Stevens scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and Penn State beat No. 21 Ohio State 90-76 on Saturday. Myreon Jones scored 20 points, Seth Lundy added 12 and Myles Dread had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) who snapped a three-game losing streak. The Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) lost for the fifth time in six games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Michigan adds Jean-Mary, Shoop to defensive staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Brian Jean-Mary as linebackers coach and Bob Shoop as safeties coach. The Wolverines also announced that they have elevated Jay Harbaugh to special teams coordinator. Harbaugh, the son of coach Jim Harbaugh, will continue coaching running backs as well. Jean-Mary was defensive coordinator at South Florida from 2017-19, and Shoop spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. Michigan lost safeties coach Chris Partridge to Mississippi. Harbaugh says Jean-Mary and Shoop are well-respected, experienced coaches.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Ovechkin ties Yzerman for career goals; Caps top Isles 6-4

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin (oh-VECH'-kihn) scored three goals to tie Steve Yzerman (EYE'-zur-muhn) for ninth on the career goals list Saturday, and the Washington Capitals rallied for five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders. Jakub Vrana scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left after the Islanders turned over the puck in their own zone. The Capitals extended their winning streak to four games. The Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

NHL-NEWS

Stars activate Johns, clear way for return from long absence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Dallas Stars have cleared the way for defenseman Stephen Johns to return after missing nearly 22 months because of post-traumatic headaches. The Stars activated Johns before their game at Minnesota on Saturday night. Forward Radek Faksa was placed on injured reserve to make room for Johns on the active roster. The 27-year-old Johns hasn't played since March 29, 2018, at the Wild. It was the last of a career-high 75 games in his third NHL season. Johns missed the last five games that year before sitting out all of last season as headaches persisted.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Florida goalie Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what’s believed to be a groin injury. The Panthers announced the diagnosis Saturday, calling it a lower-body injury. Driedger was hurt midway through the first period of the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He's made nine appearances for Florida this season, with a 2.48 goals-against average.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Lakers-Rockets highlight NBA schedule.

UNDATED (AP) — On paper, this is one of those days in the NBA where the league’s best teams feast on the worst. But the notable exception is in Houston, where the Southwest Division-leading Rockets host the Lakers, who lead the Pacific Division.

L.A.’s other team, the Clippers are chasing LeBron James’ squad for the division lead. They’re in New Orleans to play the Pelicans, who are still waiting for the debut of the league’s top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Brooklyn to play the Nets, Phoenix is at Boston, Atlanta hosts Detroit and the 76ers travel to Madison Square Garden to play the Knicks.

Cleveland visits Chicago and Toronto is at Minnesota, while Golden State hosts Orlando, Portland is in Oklahoma City, and the Utah Jazz get a visit from the Sacramento Kings.

NFL-NEWS

Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded. The warrant was issued Thursday. Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.

A police official said Saturday that the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.